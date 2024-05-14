Alia on a roll!

The world seems to be Alia Bhatt’s oyster! Just days after making a striking appearance in a Sabyasachi saree at the MET Gala in New York, the actress, who is the first Indian Global Brand Ambassador for Gucci, is heading to London to attend the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 at the Tate Modern. It may be recalled that in May 2023, Alia made her debut as the brand’s ambassador at Gucci’s Show in South Korea.

“She has emerged as India’s most popular export on the global stage. She is immensely talented but is also aspirational,” says a brand strategist. “Aged just 30, Alia is a successful actor, entrepreneur as well as producer. One of the most sought-after faces for brands, she also comes across as real and relatable. In fact, Alia seems to be seen more overseas than in India. In February this year, she was in London to promote her series Poacher. In March she was back in London, to host her first charity gala, the Hope Gala, an initiative to help children reshape their future.

The Time Magazine recently featured her in their 100 Most Influential List. Alia, who made her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Godot in Heart Of Stone, was described by the film’s director Tom Harper as a truly international star. He wrote in the magazine “There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks.”

Industry experts say, “Alia is pragmatic in her approach. Her knack for picking films apart, she is also very sensible in terms of what she supports and lends her face to. She is all about sustainability, being eco-friendly, and hugely supportive of the cause of wildlife, nature, animals and children. There is no carefully curated image, it’s more like being natural and at ease. She is not over-exposed like many of her contemporaries. There are also rare sightings of her with her daughter Raha, which the public waits for. There is definitely an interesting aura to her.”

The actress, who recently wrapped Jigra, will soon be seen in the YRF spyverse as well as in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.



