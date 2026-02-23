I am a Curious Cat: Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her debut as a BAFTA Award presenter on Monday, joining the impressive list of presenters including Alicia, Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy Kate Hudson, Sadie Sink, Patrick Demsey, Riz Ahmed and Stellan Skarsgard and more….. Speaking to an international channel before going onstage, she answered some crispy questions





Alia, welcome to the BAFTA! You’re not just an actor anymore — you’re a producer, a global star. How does it feel wearing so many hats?

Alia: It feels incredibly fulfilling. I’ve always felt most alive in front of the camera — I often joke that I came out of my mother’s womb on “action!” Performing is where I feel most like myself. But stepping into production has been empowering in a different way. It allows me to shape stories from the ground up, to back voices and narratives I truly believe in. I feel very grateful that I love what I do so deeply.

What’s inspiring you the most at this moment in your life and career?

Alia Bhatt: Honestly, my greatest source of inspiration right now is my daughter. She’s three, and watching her grow — watching her discover the world with such wonder — is pure magic. Sometimes she dances to my songs, and I think, “That’s it. That’s life.” Motherhood has deepened my emotional world, and I think that inevitably reflects in my work.

You’ve spoken about curiosity before. How important is that to your craft?

Alia Bhatt: I am a curious Cat…..curiosity is everything. I’m endlessly fascinated by people — what they’re saying across the room, what drives them, what they’re feeling beneath the surface. That childlike curiosity keeps you playful and open, and I think that’s essential for great cinema. If you stop being curious, you stop evolving as an artist.



Tonight, you’re presenting the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. What does that category mean to you?

Alia Bhatt: It’s such a special category. Cinema transcends language — you don’t need to understand every word to feel something deeply. Emotion is universal. When a story moves you, it doesn’t matter what language it’s in. That’s the true power of film. So it’s an honor to celebrate storytelling that connects across cultures.

The BAFTA celebrates global cinema. Do you see yourself working more internationally — perhaps in the UK?

Alia Bhatt: I’d love that. Let’s put it out into the universe tonight! The UK has such a rich cinematic culture and incredible talent. As an actor and producer, I’m always looking for meaningful collaborations. So yes — hopefully this is just the beginning.

What does a night like this mean to you personally?

Alia Bhatt: Nights like this are about celebrating the magic of movies — the stories, the artists, the audiences. It’s a reminder of why we do what we do. At the end of the day, it’s all about the love of cinema.