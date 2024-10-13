More movies, babies, travel, peace, says Alia

Following the release of Jigra, actor Alia Bhatt appeared on IMDb’s Icons Only segment. In this conversation, she delved into her career-defining moments, the role her family has played in shaping her journey, and her hopes for the future. Known for her versatile roles, Alia candidly shared the experiences that brought profound personal change, her approach to success, and what she envisions for the years ahead.



When asked which performance brought the biggest change in her, Alia shared, "I think the first film where I felt a significant shift in my personality was the film Highway. Maybe it was because I was on the road for so long, away from home. The first time I really had an experience like that was like going away to college but only my college was a film set." She continued, "Perhaps after that, it was a film like Udta Punjab which was a character that made me very uncomfortable. But I think this is the first and only film that I have gone method on. I actually physically shut down from the rest of the world, emotionally shut down for the time period that I was shooting the film. Lastly, a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi—I don’t think I was the same actor after I walked off that set, only because of the experience. It was being directed by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and you’re never the same actor after you’re directed by him."

Alia went on to discuss the crucial role her family has played in her journey. She said, "I think my family, apart from the fact that they are also connected to movies and were connected prior to me being in the movies, the fact that they understand the way it works, that helps a lot. But apart from that, I think what they really prepared me for is that nothing prepares you for what you are about to be on. You have to have the thickest skin. You have to be very hard-working and even after getting any sort of accolade or love, you still can't believe that that will stay on forever. If you’re the best actor in the room, soon there will be another actor that will walk into the room who will be better than you. So what you can do is keep the hard work consistent and keep the goodness and kindness to people consistent so they like working with you."

Alia shared which films of hers and husband Ranbir Kapoor’s she would want their daughter Raha to watch when she grows up. She said, "I think for me, maybe Student of the Year because honestly, it’s the youngest, most chill film that kids could watch. And that is my first film. Although I am not really proud of my performance in that film, but it's full of songs, and I think she would really enjoy that." For Ranbir, Alia chose Barfi: "I think that’s a very child-friendly film."

When asked about her future, Alia expressed a mix of personal and professional aspirations. She said, "Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life."

Regarding her ultimate goals, Alia shared, "I don’t believe in goals, I only believe in milestones." When pressed about specific milestones she hopes to achieve, she reflected, "The thing about having milestones is that you shouldn’t be aware of them. They should just come as part of your life and you leave it and move ahead. Neither get too attached to it, nor seek too much from it. Do your thing and hope for milestones."