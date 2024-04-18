Alia Bhatt in Times 100 Most Influential Celebrities List

Actress Alia Bhatt, who's been one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the country right now has added another feather to her hat. The actress has made to the list of the Times 100 Most Influential celebrities and it is such a proud moment to all her fans out there.





Over the last few years, Alia Bhatt has been going through a very good phase of her career doing some amazing films.





The happy news was also shared by Alia Bhatt on her Instagram feed. Sharing a snippet of the magazine, the actress wrote, "Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 @time. Thank you dearest #TomHarper for your kind words."





Besides Alia Bhatt, Dev Patel, Sakshi Malik, Taraji P Henson, Dua Lipa and others also featured on Time's 100 Most Influential list.





On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has Vasan Bala's

Jigra in the pipeline, which she is also co-producing. Well she's even busy with her new role that brings her a lot of joy and that's called being a mother. The actress spends quality time with daughter Raha Kapoor.