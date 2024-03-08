How much did Mukesh Ambani spend on pre-wedding event at Jamnagar

The Ambanis spared no expense in celebrating the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, with a staggering expenditure of £120 million (approximately Rs 1259 crore), as reported by Daily Mail. While this sum may seem exorbitant to the average person, it barely makes a dent in the fortune of Asia’s richest man, with a real-time net worth of $117.7 billion (approximately Rs 9.7 lakh crore).According to Daily Mail, the catering contract alone amounted to a towering £20 million (approximately Rs 210 crore). Pop sensation Rihanna, who graced the occasion with an electrifying performance, commanded a fee ranging from $8-9 million (approximately Rs 66-74 crore), as per India Today.The lavish three-day festivities were attended by illustrious guests including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Mark Zuckerberg, and more, who were not only flown in on private jets but also chauffeured to and from the airport in luxury cars like Rolls-Royce. Every detail was meticulously planned, with extravagant themes such as “An Evening in Everland” and “A Walk on the Wildside” brought to life. The Ambani family adorned themselves in creations from both international and domestic fashion labels, including Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Raghavendra Rathore, Ashish Gupta, Versace, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and more.Comparisons have been drawn between the pre-wedding extravagance of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and the grandeur of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding in 2018, which reportedly cost a colossal $100 million (approximately Rs 828 crore). Regarded as one of the most lavish weddings globally, Isha and Anand's Mumbai nuptials featured a show-stopping performance by pop icon Beyoncé, who commanded a fee between $4-6 million (approximately Rs 33-49 crore).As the opulent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant come to a close, all eyes are now eagerly awaiting their forthcoming grand Indian wedding, slated for July this year.