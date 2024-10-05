Aditya Kripalani's Not Today Premiered
"Not Today" is a compelling 90-minute feature that delves into the critical issue of suicide prevention. The film follows the story of Aliah Rupawala, a dedicated young suicide prevention counselor portrayed by Rucha Inamdar, as she engages with a man on the brink of suicide, played by Harsh Chhaya. Through their emotional and deeply personal journey, the film offers a poignant exploration of healing, human connection, and the power of empathy.
To further amplify the film's message, Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and founder of Agatsu Foundation, held a special screening of "Not Today" at her mental health support center (Agatsu). This event will highlight the film’s commitment to fostering important conversations and driving real impact in the realm of mental health.
Industry giants including Gajraj Rao, Ruhee Dosani, Manav Kaul, Cristian Munglu, Doron Ben-David, Shonali Bose, Aahana Kumra, Mithila Palkar, and many others have already praised Aditya Kripalani's cinematic achievement, underscoring its relevance and importance.
Speaking about Ira Khan screening the film in Agatsu Foundation, Aditya Kripalani says " Yes Ira Saw the film and she really felt for both characters and the film. She suggested some disclaimers. And based on what we felt we have added them. She felt that the film is encouraging people to make a call to suicide prevention centres at the right time, and that's the most important aspect. That’s probably how they decided to keep a screening at Agatsu. And now it’s fixed for the 8th of September."
And adding to it he says " One of Anurag Kashyap sir’s films deals with a similar space. And when I saw it I was very very moved. I cried quite hard. And I met him right after the screening. I’m eternally grateful to his generosity as a senior filmmaker. He gives with such an open heart it’s unbelievable. Inspiring. He has put up so much about the film including the trailer while he’s in the middle of a shoot himself."
ABOUT THE DIRECTOR
● Writer/ Director/Producer Aditya Kripalani is an Indian director currently based in Germany.
● He is a Script Writing graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India.
● In 2022, Aditya Kripalani wrote, directed and produced his first international
feature film, ‘Grand Sugar Daddy’. The film is currently making festival rounds.
● His latest feature film,’Not Today’ deals with the sensitive topic of suicide prevention and has won the prestigious International Critics 'FIPRESCI Award' and 'Best Asian Film' at the 13th Bengaluru International Film Festival. It has also won the Festival Directors Award at the 23rd UK Asian Film Festival. ‘The Ray
of Hope Igniting Flame award for film on Mental Health’. The film is also
streaming on FILMIN across Spain.
● In 2019, Aditya’s third feature film, ‘Devi Aur Hero’ (The Goddess and the Hero) won the Best film award in the NETPAC Category at the 25th Kolkata International Film festival, 2019 and was also released theatrically in Singapore.
● In 2018, Aditya Kripalani wrote, directed and produced his second feature film, ‘The Incessant Fear of Rape’ (Netflix). This film was screened at the Kala Ghoda Art festival in Mumbai, the 21st UK Asian Film Festival in London, UK,Garden State Film Festival, New Jersey, Split Film Festival, Croatia.
● Based on his own novel, Aditya's first feature film, 'Tikli and Laxmi Bomb' which he wrote, directed and produced was streaming on Netflix from 2018-2021. The film also released theatrically in Singapore and in the UK. It has won the Best Film award at the 9th Berlin Independent Film Festival, 2018; Best Film - Gender Equality award at the 20th UK Asian Film Festival, 2018 & Best feature at the New Jersey Indian & International Film festival, 2018 etc .
● Since 2008, Aditya Kripalani has authored three bestselling novels, ‘Back Seat’, ‘Front Seat’ and ‘Tikli and Laxmi Bomb’.
● Aditya Kripalani has also been a script consultant on 'Tahaan' which won:
➔ High Commendation in the Children's Feature Film section at the 2009 Asia
Pacific Screen Awards.
➔ CIFEJ Award (Centre International du Film pour l' Enfant et la Jeunesse)
➔ UNICEF Award at 11th Olympia International Film Festival for Children and
Young People in 2008.
➔ The German Star of India award" at "Bollywood and Beyond" festival at
Stuttgart Germany in 2009.
● Aditya Kripalani has also been a writer and Creative Director in advertising in
India, Singapore & Malaysia with wins at Cannes, the Korean Ad Stars and the Malaysian Kancil awards over the years.