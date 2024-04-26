I am living the dream I have always prayed for: Adhyayan Suman

Adhyayan Suman is currently on the meteoric rise with all the appreciation for his next release 'Heeramandi.' His latest post strikes a chord, evoking deep emotions as he shares a poignant moment alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his father, Shekhar Suman, at the premiere of the Netflix show.

In a heartfelt caption, he bares his soul, "Under the guidance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, I am living the dream I always prayed for.

With every heartbeat and every tear shed, my portrayal of Zoravar resonates the power of manifestation. I am forever indebted to this journey and forever inspired by the man who believed in me🧿



Beside me, my dad, @shekhusuman, as Zulfikar, has added beautiful layers of emotion to this surreal journey.



Can’t wait for you all to watch Zoravar and Zulfikar on 1st May only on Netflix. ✨"



The success of "Aashram" paved the way for Adhyayan's triumphant return, this time in a double role, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Through his words, he acknowledges Sanjay Leela Bhansali's unwavering belief in him, a beacon of hope when all seemed uncertain. As anticipation mounts for the premiere on May 1st, emotions run high!



