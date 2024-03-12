Rohit Shetty Drops Ruslaan Teaser

Aayush Sharma starrer, ‘Ruslaan’ which skilfully blends action and emotion warranted a big thunderous unveiling.

Rohit Shetty - the master of blockbuster entertainment - launched the much-awaited teaser for 'Ruslaan'. One of Hindi cinema’s most loved and celebrated filmmakers, who has redefined action films, endorsing Ruslaan has made the film one of the most anticipated action movies in recent times.

The teaser seamlessly blends heart-stopping action with moments of raw emotion. With breathtaking visuals and adrenaline-pumping sequences, it left no doubt in anyone's mind that 'Ruslaan' is one of the most awaited films this year.

Talking about it, Aayush Sharma says, "Being endorsed by the action maverick Rohit Shetty feels like a validation. He knows the audience's pulse. It tells me we're doing something right with 'Ruslaan'. His support means the world to us."

Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade, is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on 26th April.