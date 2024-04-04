8 high-octane action scenes in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Pooja Entertainment's upcoming blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is just seven days away from its release. The movie has been already trending and with its enthralling action sequences it surely is going to give the audiences an experience of a lifetime and a movie they shall remember for a long time.





Here are 8 jaw dropping action stunts to watch out for in the action packed entertainer





1. Terrorist Camp Sequence:





An entire gripping sequence where our leading heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take the terrorist's down. There are some fierce action stunts that audiences can see performed by the actors.





2. Tunnel sequence:





Widely shot inside a tunnel this action scene is supposed to surprise the audiences. The makers have ensured this action stunt is thrilling and properly designed to keep you on the edge of the seat.





3. Bike chase sequence





Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen on super bikes chasing a group of men to take them down. The racing bikes and the stunts surely will give you goosebumps and is one of the best stunts you will see.





4. Hand to hand fight





Our OG action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have performed quite a hand to hand fight scene where they fight against one another and that is quite an intriguing watch.





5. Knife Combat





The makers have also included knife combat scenes in the movie to add to the thrill and the feel of the movie. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen performing some daredevil knife combat stunts.





6. Arrow Fight Sequence:





Now this is something that has grabbed our eyeballs since the trailer has dropped. There are some exciting action portions that showcase arrow fight that are raw and fierce. We cant contain our excitement to watch the movie now as it hits the theatres on 10th April 2024.





7. Deadly car chase





Car chase sequences are always amusing to watch. The deadly car chase sequences in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will give you that aderaline rush and keep you wanting for more.





8. Lab action sequence:





Akshay Kumar and Tiger will also be seen performing electrifying lab stunts where they are fighting against Pralay played by Prithviraj Sukumaran who is the main antagonist of the movie. The lab sequence showcases the actors wearing mask and with huge combat guns.





Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hits the big screens in IMAX 3D which shall give audiences a larger than life experience of this action packed spectacle. The movie promises to deliver an unparalleled cinematic journey filled with heart racing chase sequences and pulse pounding thrills.









Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on 10th April 2024 starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada