Anil Kapoor's Eeshwar Unseen Pics

Anil Kapoor has also often remembered late director-writer K Vishwanath, who directed 'Swathi Mutyam' as well as 'Eeshwar'. He recalled how K Vishwanath was one of the directors who contributed to his career. “I got to learn a lot from him and he was truly one of the greats of his time,” the cinema icon had said.



On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in 'Fighter', which went on to become a box office blockbuster with collection of Rs 352 crore. He recently received Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor in supporting role for 'Animal,' which had released in 2023.

Megastar Anil Kapoor celebrated 35 years of his popular and classic film ‘Eeshwar’, which had released in 1989. The actor took to his social media handles in which he revisited his memories of the film with a poster and a movie still. Interestingly, ‘Eeshwar’ is a Hindi remake of Telugu film titled Swathi Mutyam. The megastar had previously spoken about how the foundation of his career was built on films, which were a remake of movies made in Tamil and Telugu.