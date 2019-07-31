Entertainment Bollywood 31 Jul 2019 MLA claims Deepika, ...
MLA claims Deepika, Ranbir and others were in 'drugged state'; Milind Deora reacts

Published Jul 31, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
MLA Manjinder Sirsa claimed celebs who attended Karan Johar's party were in 'drugged state and called it, UDTA Bollywood.
Mumbai: Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and others recently attended a party at Karan Johar’s house. The filmmaker had shared a video of stars partying together.

However, the video didn't go well with Delhi MLA as he claimed that all the stars were in a 'drugged state'.

 

Saturday night vibes

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Reacting to the video, Delhi MLA Manjinder Sirsa tweeted, "#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09.”

Soon after this tweet, social media users as well Congress leader Milind Deora call out the MLA. Deora also demanded an apology as he refuted the claims.

Responding to Manjinder Sirsa's tweet, Milind Deora wrote, "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology.”

Apart from Deora, Twitterati also reacted to the claims made by Delhi MLA Manjinder Sirsa.

Meanwhile, Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt didn't attend the party. Ranveer is shooting for the Kabir Khan’s ’83 in London, while Alia was in Ooty, shooting for Sadak 2.

Tags: udta bollywood, ranbir kapoor, deepika padukone, karan johar, karan johar house party, drugs, drug abuse, milind deora, manjinder sirsa, milind deora news
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


