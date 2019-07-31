Entertainment Bollywood 31 Jul 2019 I try celebrating my ...
I try celebrating my flaws: Bhumi Pednekar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMA RAMASUBRAMANIAN
Published Jul 31, 2019, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jul 31, 2019, 4:34 am IST
The actress says that everyone has insecurities, and advises that one has to either accept and work on them, or celebrate them.
Bhumi Pednekar
 Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is definitely more than a household name now. However, the dusky beauty still has her insecurities to deal with.

“Everybody has their own share of insecurities. But it depends on the kind of people you have to surround yourself with. Either you accept that ‘these are my flaws’ and you try and correct them, or you accept them and celebrate it,” she says.

 

“I have always said that I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by people who think like me. Of course, I would wish that I was a little taller or had more hair, and that’s natural for everyone. I don’t think anybody is 100% confident,” she opines.

The actress, who will be seen as an older woman in Saand Ki Aankh, believes in celebrating her flaws. “I try celebrating my flaws and my character flaws on screen, and at the end it doesn’t come across as flaws. You have to accept your imperfection and celebrate that,” she suggests.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will also be seen in Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Bhoot.

