Farhan Akhtar makes his Telugu song debut with Bharat Ane Nenu

New Delhi: Bollywood actor-filmmaker-musician, Farhan Akhtar, has lent his voice to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for his upcoming film, 'Bharat Ane Nenu'.

The Telugu song features the lead pair of the film, Mahesh Babu and Kiaara Advani, under the music direction of Devi Shri Prasad.

The song is titled, 'I don't know', and marks Farhan's debut single in Telugu language.

The duo reminds of the throwback when Mahesh Babu crooned in Telugu for Farhan's MARD initiative, which aims to raise social awareness against rape and discrimination against women.

The 42-year-old Telugu star thanked the 'Rock On' actor on his social media and wrote, "Thank you, @FarOutAkthar ?? Simply loving it!! Welcome to the Telugu Film Industry ????".

The song is an introduction sequence of Mahesh's character in the film and is fast and catchy. 'Bharat Ane Nenu's teaser is the second most liked teaser in the world.