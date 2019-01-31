Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on her next big Hollywood project, read details

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra will be playing the role of spiritual leader Ma Anand Sheela in her next Hollywood project. Priyanka, who was invited on The Ellen Show, announced her next Hollywood film, which will be helmed by Oscar winning director Barry Levinson.

PeeCee told Ellen that while her project with Chris Pratt, Cowboy Ninja Viking is shelved temporarily, she has a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela in her kitty.

In the film, the 'Quantico' star is going to portray the controversial figure of Ma Anand Sheela, who was a close associate of controversial spiritual guru Rajneesh aka Osho.

"We're developing it as the character of Sheela, who was this guru who originated from India, his right-hand woman," Chopra explained to DeGeneres. "And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here."

Priyanka was on show, hosted by popular celebrity Ellen DeGeneres, to promote her upcoming film Isn’t it Romantic. The film also features Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson in lead roles. Chopra most recently appeared in the Sundance drama A Kid Like Jake, opposite Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, and the Dwayne Johnson starrer Baywatch.

Priyanka's next Bollywood film is Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.