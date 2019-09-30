Entertainment Bollywood 30 Sep 2019 Mardaani 2 teaser: N ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Mardaani 2 teaser: Navratri pitch of good winning over evil; watch

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 30, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Producer Yash Raj Films is unveiling its first asset that is primarily a release date reminder asset.
Mardaani 2 poster.
 Mardaani 2 poster.

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji’s edge of the seat entertainer Mardaani 2 will release on 13th December. The much-awaited cop thriller will see Rani reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered an outstanding performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. So, naturally, the anticipation is huge to know which crime Rani will fight against in Mardaani 2. And we have the answer now!

Director Gopi Puthran says, “Rani as Shivani will be seen in a massive showdown with a 21-year-old villain who is an embodiment of pure evil. He is a dangerous criminal who targets women.”

 

Producer Yash Raj Films is unveiling its first asset that is primarily a release date reminder asset. It will show that Rani will stand up against crimes on women. However, the timing of this asset launch is interesting. YRF has chosen the auspicious time of Navratri to unveil this.

Rani says, “The film will see a woman cop fighting a pure evil of a person to end crimes against women. As we all know, Navratri stands for the victory and battle of good over evil across India. Whether it is Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura or Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, Navratri’s significance is key to this asset launch. So, we decided to start the journey of Mardaani 2 on this auspicious occasion.”

She adds, “For me, personally, I’m thrilled that the first key communication of Mardaani 2 is happening during Durga Puja that celebrates woman power in its truest and bravest form. Maa Durga took on the forces of evil and defeated it and Mardaani 2 will see a woman stand up against evil, against crimes committed against women and take a bold and brave stand. It’s a hugely pleasant coincidence that Durga Puja and YRF’s biggest release WAR has fallen at the same time for us to release our film’s asset now.”

YRF has still not disclosed who the antagonist is in Mardaani 2 but it’s almost certain that Aditya Chopra has found an exceptionally talented actor to become an embodiment of evil. The film marks the directorial debut of Gopi, who was the writer of the first Mardaani film. Mardaani 2 was shot extensively in Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan. This will be Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide.

...
Tags: mardaani 2, mardaani 2 teaser, rani mukerji, shivani shivaji roy, navratri
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Ameesha Patel and Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 13: Ameesha Patel to make housemates' life hell; read how

Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Ayub Khan.

Ayub Khan sheds light on how he got to work with Bollywood’s biggest superstars

KarishmaYadav Bhalla.

“It is the audience who makes you popular on social media”, says KarishmaYadav



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
 

How 20-yr-old student broke news on Trump's Ukraine envoy's resignation

Howard said he was looking for a local angle to a major story, and Volker is director of a national security institute run by the university. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bajaj is offering festive benefits across its entire range

Offers are applicable on all Bajaj models and are valid till October 31.
 

Minor planet named after Pandit Jasraj, first Indian musician to receive this honour

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti S-Presso launch today

The Kwid rival will be equipped with dual front airbags.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.

Veteran actor Viju Khote passes away at 77

Viju Khote. (Photo: Twitter)

Alia Bhatt learns Swahili

Alia Bhatt

Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday on the outs?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

Who will play Sita?

Shraddha Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham