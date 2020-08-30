158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Entertainment Bollywood 30 Aug 2020 BMC sealed Lata Mang ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

BMC sealed Lata Mangeshkar's building as precautionary step amid COVID-19

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2020, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2020, 8:28 pm IST
The Mangeshkar family, in a statement, said the building was sealed as it houses many senior citizens
Lata Mangeshkar's building gets sealed, singer and family safe. (Photo- Twitter)
 Lata Mangeshkar's building gets sealed, singer and family safe. (Photo- Twitter)

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's building has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 90-year-old singer resides in Prabhukunj building at Peddar Road in south Mumbai.

 

The Mangeshkar family, in a statement, said the building was sealed as it houses many senior citizens.

"We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions.

"Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations was a simple familial one this time to co-operate and support social distancing," the statement read.

There were reports that some residents of the building had tested positive for COVID-19 but the family asked well-wishers to not indulge in any speculations.

 

"Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well.

"By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe," the statement read.

On Saturday, coronavirus case tally in Maharashtra rose to 7,64,281 with record 16,867 new cases.

...
Tags: lata maneshkar, lata mangeshkar's building sealed, bmc, prabhukunj
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Still from Sadak 2

Sadak 2: This road to boredom is paved with eighties' cliches

It emerged that Sandalwood celebrities threw rave parties for friends after movie releases

Sandalwood drug scandal: NCB finds link to top Kannada celebrities

Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies from colon cancer

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan under fire for forging friendship with 'enemies of India'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ishaan delights as Maan

Ishaan Khatter (Twitter)

Shabana Azmi turns producer to pay tribute to dad Kaifi Azmi

Shabana feels ecstatic to reveal that the film would have made her father proud

Sara Ali Khan gets trolled

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's double bonanza

The glimpses from the party saw the couple enjoying their joyous time

Pray for me: Sanjay Dutt's family 'shaken up' as actor heads back to hospital

Actor Sanjay Dutt gestures to media personnel as he leaves for hospital on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The actor was reported to be battling lung cancer.(ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham