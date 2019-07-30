Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to puppy’s rescue

Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have sought justice for a dog that was brutally beaten up when found taking shelter from Mumbai’s ruthless rains in a building in Worli. Sonam shared a video on Instagram, where the dog can be seen wriggling in pain. “Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS 9920388000.”

Anushka shared a picture of the dog on Instagram as well, and wrote, “The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can’t stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time. Please swipe left for all the information.”