search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sanju box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film rakes in Rs 34.75 crore on day one

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 30, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 30, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' has opened to positive reviews as well as to a good opening on Friday.
Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju' poster.
 Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju' poster.

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' has opened to positive reviews as well as to a great opening on Friday. The Rajkumar Hirani directed Sanjay Dutt biopic was one of the hotly anticipated films of the year. The film has collected a huge Rs 34.75 crore on day one leaving behind Salman Khan's action thriller 'Race 3'.

Noted trade analyst Taran adarsh wrote, "Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz."

 

The Rajkumar Hirani film is the sixth highest opening day of all time and the third highest non holiday of all time in terms of net collections. The film is currently at number position with highest opening day collection.

With such fantastic numbers on day one, 'Sanju' might turned into Ranbir Kapoor's biggest film so far. Here's quick look at the opening day collection of his top 5 films:

In his review, Deccan Chronicle critic Rohit Bhatnagar wrote, "The best thing about director Rajkumar Hirani is that no matter how intense is his story, his storytelling is so humorous that one can easily enjoy it. Since he tried his hand on a biopic for the first time in his career, he definitely takes his creative liberty in telling the real story of controversial star Sanjay Dutt played by immensely talented Ranbir Kapoor."

Written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has an ensemble star-cast which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza among others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, 'Sanju' is now running in cinemas.

Tags: sanju, ranbir kapoor, rajkumar hirani


Related Stories

Sanju movie review: Ranbir is outstanding in this dishonest film
Sanju leaked online: Ranbir Kapoor fan targets CBFC and Salman Khan fans
Sanju movie review: Enjoyable but tries to clear actor’s image
Starting with Sanju, B'wood films might not release in Gulf on Thursday, here's why
Sanju cried, hugged Ranbir Kapoor and me after watching film: Rajkumar Hirani
After criticism for viral video, Anushka finds herself in eye of storm for Sanju


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Five common myths about air purifiers

Indoor air can be 5 times more dangerous that the air outside, and using an air purifier at home can help you clean, or at least cut down the threat of air pollution at home.
 

Tap iPhones to transfer data could help Apple eliminate the Lightning port

If this method is implemented on iPhones within the core operating system itself, we could look at Apple trying hard to eradicate the physical Lightning port for data transfer.
 

Woman told to lose weight by doctors has 23 kg cyst removed from ovary

The mass was the equivalent of being pregnant with six babies – the average birth weight in the United States is about 7.5 lbs. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

There is no such thing as a 'normal' vagina, scientists conclude

The rate of women getting operations to nip and tuck their vaginas has boomed in recent years.
 

OnePlus promises three-years of updates to OP users

Android version updates for OnePlus 3/3T will be announced in the coming months.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo, Suarez put dreams on line as Portugal face Uruguay

In Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Portugal and Uruguay boast some of the greatest goal-scorers in world football, but Sochi could be the scene of a World Cup battle of attrition on Saturday evening. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

This guy tried to kiss my ear and said ‘I love you baby’: Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker.

I have no idea when I’m going to be back, says Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan.

Saif Ali Khan enters the digital space with Netflix show Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan.

Arjun asks Parineeti details of Goa trip with Priyanka, Nick; gets savage reply

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in a still from 'Ishaqzaade'.

After Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to work in Luv Ranjan's next?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are working with each other for the first time in ‘Brahmastra.’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham