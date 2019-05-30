Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 30 May 2019 Hrithik Roshan film ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan film extras held for roaming Mumbai streets dressed as terrorists

ANI
Published May 30, 2019, 8:20 am IST
Updated May 30, 2019, 8:22 am IST
The movie's production unit in-charge has also been booked by the police besides the two actors.
Hrithik Roshan.
 Hrithik Roshan.

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered a case against two persons, Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan for creating panic and disrupting peace among citizens while dressed as terrorists.

According to reports, Balram and Arbaaz were working in an upcoming movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex-BSF personnel, had on May 27 informed police about spotting two persons dressed as bombers roaming in Palghar.

 

With the help of CCTV footage, police stopped the bus which the duo had boarded and found out that it was headed for a movie shoot and the suspects were side-actors. The movie's production unit in-charge has also been booked by the police besides the two actors.

Police also felicitated the security guard for his alertness.

...
Tags: hrithik roshan, mumbai police, super 30
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Kit Harington

Kit Harington is in a wellness retreat

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s manners save him from the law

Spice Girls

Fans want Spice Girls’ concert ticket refund

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was sexually assaulted as a teen



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

Kidney transplantation enables two incompatible recipients to receive healthy, more compatible kidneys from each other. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)
 

Tata Sky Binge review: Binge on with Amazon’s free Fire TV Stick

All you need to do is get a simple Tata Sky subscription account with the kit and refill the account with a minimum of Rs 249 each month.
 

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

The wax statue of one of the world's leading batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday until July 15  remaining at the museum for the duration of the tournament.
 

Skoda’s electrified car division Coined ‘iV,’ first model in India might come in 2020

Skoda will have at least 10 models in the iV range by 2022.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

The Proteas will be hoping to pull off their chokers’ tag and initiate their march towards the trophy on a winning note. (Photo: Cricket World Cup Official Website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor schools Varun Dhawan fan over ‘double standard’ jibe

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora

Not easy for the family: Singer Sona Mohapatra on death threats

Sona Mohapatra

Kapoors train hard for the Bindra biopic

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Brahmastra’s shoot on hold?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Rohit Shetty to make Aaya Police

Sources at the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) confirmed that Rohit Shetty had indeed registered the title last week for the film under his production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez LLP.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham