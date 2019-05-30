Article 15 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana set to show 'aukat' to social discriminators

Mumbai: Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana are both known for encouraging cinema which focusses of realistic issues. Their next investigative thriller, Article 15, which marks their first-ever collaboration, deals with another important subject. The teaser of the film dropped a few days ago, which aimed to draw the parallels between how the Article 15 in the constitution prohibits discrimination on basis of caste, religion, sex, and how it was discrimination was a norm in many parts of the country.

The makers of the film have released the trailer today, which promises a thrilling watch with a pertinent message. The story revolves around the rape and murder of three minor girls, and Ayushmann plays the role of the investigating officer. Apart from various plot twists in the investigation, the trailer also gives a glimpse into how to cast bias plays a major role in altering the narrative. Dialogues from the trailer like, “Hum Kabhi Harijan Ho Jate Hain, Kabhi Bahujan Ho Jate Hain, Bas Jan Nahin Ban Pa rahe”, and ‘Uss Kitab (Constitution) Ki Chalani Padegi, Ussi Se Chalega Desh’.

Earlier today, the makers had also dropped an unusual promo, which was presented like the trailer, however, was actually a video where Ayushmann questions the audience if their ‘Aukat’ permitted them to watch the trailer. The idea behind the video masked as the trailer was to give the audience an experience of what discrimination feels and how it feels when your fundamental rights are taken away.

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.