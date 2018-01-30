search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court dismisses plea against Padmaavat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2018, 2:12 am IST
The CJI pointed out at that time the producer had not obtained the certificate.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh plea for a direction to the producer of Hindi film Padmaavat for deletion of certain objectionable scenes which were not permitted by the court.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, after hearing advocate M.L. Sharma dismissed the petition observing that once the Central Board of Film Certification has granted the certificate, no plea could be entertained for deletion of certain scenes.

 

The CJI made it clear to Mr Sharma that the portions ordered to be deleted from the petition filed by him in November last were applicable only to the petitioner and not to the producer of the film. The CJI pointed out at that time the producer had not obtained the certificate. 

Thereafter the Censor board had examined the film and issued the certificate and hence the court could not consider the petitioner’s plea for deletion of certain scenes. On January 18, the Supreme Court revoked the ban on the film imposed by certain states.

