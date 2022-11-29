  
Entertainment Bollywood 29 Nov 2022 Lie is always smalle ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Lie is always smaller than truth: Anupam Kher on Lapid's remarks on Kashmir Files

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 11:30 am IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher (Twitter/@AnupamPKher)
 Veteran actor Anupam Kher (Twitter/@AnupamPKher)

Mumbai: Reacting to Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's comments on his film "The Kashmir Files", veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday said truth will always trump falsehood.

Lapid had termed "The Kashmir Files" as "propaganda movie" and "vulgar" at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday night in Goa. He had served as the jury head of the film gala.

In his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Lapid said he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the festival.

In a Twitter post, Kher shared a series of stills of legendary American filmmaker Steven Spielberg's acclaimed film "Schindler's List" along with a picture from "The Kashmir Files".

"No matter how big the lie is, it's always smaller than the truth in comparison," the actor, who had attended the special screening of the film at the 53rd IFFI on November 22, wrote.

"The Kashmir Files", which was released in theatres on March 11, was part of the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI and was screened on November 22.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It also starred Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. 

...
Tags: anupam kher, the kashmir files movie
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon at the 2022 International Film Festival of India in Goa. (ANI)

You should be ashamed: Israeli envoy to Israeli filmmaker on Kashmir Files remark row

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

Bharatnatyam dancer, Anwesha Das, is felicitated by Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary of the (I&C) and (IT) after her performance in the Golden Jubilee year of Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangit Samaroh at CCRT Madhapur on Saturday. Also seen is Durga Jasraj, daughter of Pt Jasraj. - R. Pavan

Soulful music, divinity mark ‘Jai Ho Pandit Jasraj’ samaroh

Vishnu Vishal

A give-and-take equation in life is necessary: Vishnu Vishal



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

You should be ashamed: Israeli envoy to Israeli filmmaker on Kashmir Files remark row

Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon at the 2022 International Film Festival of India in Goa. (ANI)

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

Vivek Agnihotri

Prabhas’ Adipurush release postponed

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita. (Photo: Twitter)

No smooth landing for Runway 34 and Heropanti 2

From theposter of Runway 34. (By Arrangement)

Arrest warrant issued against producer Ekta Kapoor, mother over web series

Producer Ekta Kapoor (Image credit: Instagram)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->