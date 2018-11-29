search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Nicyanka wedding fever begins: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra off to Jodhpur

ANI
Published Nov 29, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Donning traditional Indian attire, the bride-to-be looked ecstatic as she posed for media with her to-be husband.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for Jodhpur.
 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for Jodhpur.

Mumbai: After kick-starting festivities in Mumbai, the much-in-love-couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now off to Jodhpur for their very own royal wedding.

The elated couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport here on Thursday morning.

 

Donning traditional Indian attire, the bride-to-be looked ecstatic as she posed for the media with her to-be husband Nick, who looked dapper in a brown leather jacket teamed with a white t-shirt and beige pants.

Also spotted at the airport were Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra and Nick's brother Joe Jonas, who was accompanied by his fiancee and 'Game of Thrones' actor Sophie Turner.

The soon-to-be-married couple, who will tie the knot at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, began the wedding celebration with a puja at Priyanka's residence on Wednesday.

While Priyanka opted for a blue embellished suit for the occasion, beau Nick looked handsome in a pink and beige kurta pajama. Both of them added a twist to their desi avatars with edgy sunglasses.

Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a grand engagement bash.

...
Tags: nickyanka wedding




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.
 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
 

Realme U1 with 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch display launched

The device comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour variants.
 

Mum dies from rare dementia years after catching it from own baby while pregnant

Cells from the foetus that contained the toxic proteins are thought to have traveled across the placenta into her bloodstream, before lodging in her brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

With 2.0 release, High Court demands 37 ISPs to block 12,000 websites

2.0

Katrina Kaif is not a pretentious actor: Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Ranveer Singh to shoot for Simmba after his reception

Ranveer Singh

Super 30 is very much on track: Aanand Kumar

Aanand Kumar; inset: Hrithik Roshan (who plays Aanand Kumar in Super 30)

Photos: Wedding festivities begin for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with puja

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Madhu Chopra's residence for the pre-wedding festivities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham