  
Entertainment Bollywood 29 Sep 2022 Arrest warrant issue ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Arrest warrant issued against producer Ekta Kapoor, mother over web series

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 29, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Producer Ekta Kapoor (Image credit: Instagram)
 Producer Ekta Kapoor (Image credit: Instagram)

Begusarai (Bihar): A court in Bihar's Begusarai issued arrest warrants against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' Season 2.

The court issued the warrant after Ekta and Sobha Kapoor after they skipped the court summon. The matter is based on a complaint filed by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman who is a resident of Begusarai.

"The court had issued summons to them and asked them to appear before it, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. But they did not appear before the court following which warrant was issued against them," said Advocate Hrishikesh Pathak.

Notably, cases against Ekta Kapoor were registered earlier also in other places related to the web series.

An FIR was registered against producer Ekta Kapoor and others in Indore for allegedly hurting religious feelings, insulting Army personnel and improper use of the national emblem in the web series 'XXX season 2'.

According to the police, the FIR was lodged at Annapurna police station in 2020 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

Neeraj Yagnik, the complainant, said that he lodged a complaint in the matter after watching the objectionable use of the national emblem and the Army uniform in the web series.

A similar kind of complaint was filed against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in a Muzaffarpur court in Bihar for allegedly insulting army personnel and their family members in their Alt Balaji's XXX web series.

...
Tags: ekta kapoor, web series, producer ekta kapoor, arrest warrant against ekta kapoor
Location: India, Bihar


Latest From Entertainment

Actress Vanisri

Actress Vanishree gets back land that she lost 11 years back

Shakira poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Shakira to face trial for tax fraud in Spain

Asha Parekh

Veteran star Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award

The jewellery created at Kishandas is predominantly ‘one-of-a-kind,’ with the price rarely considered or discussed. (Photo By Arrangement)

The ‘Mani’ of the masterpieces



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Veteran star Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award

Asha Parekh

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release theatrically on July 1

Rocketry poster. (Photo: PTI/File)

Cashing in on a name

Poster of the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. (Twitter)

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

Vivek Agnihotri

Madhuri says Thank You to fans

Actor Madhuri Dixit. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->