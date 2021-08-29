Entertainment Bollywood 29 Aug 2021 Bollywood actor Arma ...
Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli arrested in drugs case: NCB

PTI
Published Aug 29, 2021, 10:52 am IST
A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act
Kohli was questioned by the NCB on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case, an official said.

Kohli was questioned by the NCB on Saturday after banned drugs were allegedly recovered from his house here.

 

An NCB team raided Kohli's house on Sunday evening and later took him to the agency's office in south Mumbai as some narcotics were found at his house, an official had said.

Sources on Sunday said a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence, following which a case was registered against him and he was arrested.

A drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh, was also arrested under the NDPS Act.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


