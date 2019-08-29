Entertainment Bollywood 29 Aug 2019 Vidya Balan praises ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Vidya Balan praises BMC for keeping Mumbai city clean

PTI
Published Aug 29, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Balan on Tuesday attended a special screening of her movie 'Mission Mangal' in Dadar which was organised by BMC.
Vidya Balan.
 Vidya Balan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has praised the Mumbai civic body for keeping the city clean and suggested hefty fine for beach litterbugs.

Balan on Tuesday attended a special screening of her movie "Mission Mangal" in Dadar which was organised by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

 

Civic officials, employees and their family members attended the screening and also interacted with the actress.

"BMC people are doing a wonderful job to keep Mumbai clean by dedicating their life to serve people. Though we have some challenges and shortcomings still we can become one of the most efficient municipal corporations in the world," said Balan.

"We face a lot of problems, but we won't be as good as we are, without BMC. As a citizen, we need to support the BMC, and we can do it," she said.

Balan appealed to the civic body to levy hefty fine on those who litter beaches in Mumbai. "Mumbai is the heartbeat of the country. Litterbugs should realise what they are doing," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Pardeshi sought to draw a parallel between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the BMC, the country's richest municipal corporation.

"If ISRO can complete Mission Mangal project in tight budget, then why can't we complete the mission (to provide all amenities and services) in abundant budget?" he asked.

Starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, "Mission Mangal" is based on stupendous efforts by ISRO scientists behind the 2013 launch of the country's maiden inter-planetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission.

Leader of the House in BMC, Vishakha Raut, stressed the need to launch "Mission Mumbai". "I think, we need to launch the Mission Mumbai to make the city free of potholes, ensure 24x7 water supply and provide better health services and quality education to all of us," she said.

BMC employees welcomed the special screening initiative.

...
Tags: vidya balan, mission mangal, mumbai, bmc, brihanmumbai municipal corporation, clean mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Ed Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran takes break from music; read why

Kevin Bacon

I thought they’re making fun of me: Kevin Bacon

Kylie Jenner and their 1-year-old daughter Stormi joined the 28-year-old rapper at the show’s premiere on August 27 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

A ‘Stormi’ premier for Travis Scott’s show

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams claims Kevin Hunter had a daughter with his ‘mistress’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
 

Renault aims to disrupt market, prices hatchback Triber at Rs 4.9 Lakh

The new hatchback with an option of 5-seater and 7-seater (the third row can only seat kids) is available in four trims called RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ with more than 20 key features as standard equipment to woo buyers.
 

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

Photo: Representational image
 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Name that film!

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan

No happy ending for Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal

Love digital platforms: Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen

Jackie Shroff snaps at pap

Jackie Shroff

Nora Fatehi’s dance secrets

Nora Fatehi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham