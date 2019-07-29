Entertainment Bollywood 29 Jul 2019 Sidharth Malhotra-Pa ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi postponed to this date; find out

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 29, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 10:18 am IST
The movie was slated to hit screens on 2nd August, however, now the makers of Jabariya Jodi have pushed the film’s release.
Jabariya Jodi poster.
Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi has been receiving immense love, ever since it’s a trailer released. The film is based on the real-life instances of groom-kidnapping, a phenomenon that is prevalent in north India.

The movie was slated to hit screens on 2nd August, however, now the makers of Jabariya Jodi have pushed the film’s release ahead by a week and it will now be coming out on 9th August 2019.

 

This decision was taken after considering the fact that there are too many releases on August 2nd and many previously released film like JudgeMentall Hai Kya are enjoying a solid run. To add to that, prominent exhibitors across India came together and requested the makers to move ahead to 9th Aug to avoid the clutter.

Jabariya Jodi will now enjoy a solo release. Also, the film will have a holiday advantage of Bakri Eid which is on August 12. And with Saaho getting pushed to month end, Jabariya Jodi may also get the advantage of the Independence Day weekend.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Shaailesh R. Singh’s Karma Media and Entertainment.

Tags: jabariya jodi, sidharth malhotra, parineeti chopra, jabariya jodi new release date, jabariya jodi movie
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


