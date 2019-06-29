Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 29 Jun 2019 Suhana Khan graduate ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Suhana Khan graduates with award for 'exceptional contribution to drama'; see video

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, England.
Suhana Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 Suhana Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan graduated from Ardingly College, England with an award for "exceptional contribution to drama" and Gauri couldn't be more proud! The doting mother posted an adorable click and video from the ceremony at Suhana's college on her Instagram account.

Gauri shared a stunning picture of Suhana, who looks beautiful dressed in a pastel coloured shirt, Suhana rounded off her look with a fresh face of makeup, a dash of lip gloss and kept her hair open. The photo is from the lunch date from Suhana's college.

 

"Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation," she captioned the post. The proud mother also shared a video in which Suhana is seen receiving the Russel cup for her exceptional contribution to drama. "The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama," Gauri wrote sharing her excitement over her daughter's achievement.

 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lunch at Ardingly.. Graduation

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a comment on Gauri's post. He wrote, "So proud" along with a string of heart emojis. Suhana's friend Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Congratulations !!! That's amazing !!! @suhanakhan2 @gaurikhan".

 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Russel cup for exceptional contribution to drama. 👏

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Suhana happens to be one of the most popular star kids of B-town. She rose to fame when she appeared on the cover of the Vogue magazine. Gauri is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of her children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and her fans can never get enough of them.

Around New Year, Gauri had treated her Insta family with a perfect family photo featuring herself with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. "My three pet designs for 2019," Gauri captioned the sweet snap.

Recently, AbRam stole all the limelight while accompanying his parents heading to vote during Lok Sabha Elections 2019, held in Mumbai on Monday. SRK shared a candid click with his family and wrote, "Little one was a bit confused between 'Boating' and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference."

On the work front, SRK was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

...
Tags: shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan's daughter, suhana khan, graduation, gauri khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar.

'Great to see Indian cinema traveling and transcending across borders': Zoya Akhtar

Vijaya Nirmala

Vijaya Nirmala led her life with dignity

A still from the series Trinkets.

3 is dangerous company

Suriya in Bandobast

Suriya’s next is an action entertainer



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Italy's Genoa bridge destroyed in six second controlled explosion

Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rare videotape of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on moon to be auctioned

One of them captures the images of the first steps on the moon by astronaut Neil Armstrong, along with his famous words, 'That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.' (Photo: AFP)
 

France records all-time hottest temperature at 45 degrees celsius: Weather service

The previous record stood at 44.1 degrees Celsius in the same area during the notorious August 2003 heatwave, Meteo-France told AFP. (Representational Image)
 

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Mules, tools and old bricks: Rebuilding Great Wall of China

Worker inspects a restored part of the Great Wall in Xiangshuihu in Huairou District. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rape accused in Goa asks police to lead him to toilet, they oblige, he escapes

After entering the toilet, he broke glass-panels encasing the toilet ventilator and fled from the spot. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

A shot of the glitterati

Hermes Birkin is one of the most expensive bag brands, but what makes this even rarer is that it’s made of Himalayan crocodile skin and is laced with gold and diamonds.

Tamannaah Bhatia steps in for Bole Chudiyan

Tamannaah Bhatia

Video: Aamir's daughter Ira and her beau Mishaal's romantic dance is delight to watch

Ira Khan and Mishaal Kripalani dance video. (Photo: Instagram)

Queueing up for Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Kriti Sanon picks up another comedy movie

Kriti Sanon
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham