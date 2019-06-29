Cricket World Cup 2019

Queueing up for Amitabh Bachchan

Published Jun 29, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2019, 3:43 am IST
“Bachchan has already allotted dates here and since they had a late start owing to security issues, Bachchan has been delayed here.
 Amitabh Bachchan

“Hum Jahaan Khade hote hain line wahinse shuru hoti hai!” goes Amitabh Bachchan’s famous Bollywood line from the 1981 film Kaalia.

And that is relevant even today in Bollywood. On one hand while a host of filmmakers want to cast Bachchan in all their films, others want to take the water to the horse to drink.

 

Since Bachchan is shooting in Lucknow for Shoojit Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the makers of the popular Bachchan show Kaun Banega Crorepati are moving lock stock and barrel to Lucknow to shoot with him for the promo of the TV show based on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

“Bachchan has already allotted dates here and since they had a late start owing to security issues, Bachchan has been delayed here. And it will get very rigorous for him to travel back and forth. He has a preparation time for over two hours to get his make-up ready for Gulabo Sitabo. So the channel guys are now moving to Lucknow to shoot the promo of their show there,” informs a trade source.

— Sanskriti Media

