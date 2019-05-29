Varun Dhawan fan slams Arjun Kapoor for 'double standards'; here's what happened next

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor has recently confirmed his relationship with Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. However, a Varun Dhawan fan slammed the 'India's Most Wanted' actor for his 'double standards'.

The Twitter user who has a profile picture of Varun Dhawan wrote, "You hate ur father's second wife bcoz your father left your mother, and now u r dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards @arjunk26?? (sic)"

After this tweet, Arjun quickly replied to Varun Dhawan fan. He wrote, "I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP."

I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP https://t.co/DHyHVVDPHq — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

The troll later apologised for her tweet and asked for forgiveness.

I apologise if I have hurt anyone's sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans.... Please Forgive me👃👃. It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma'am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26 — kusum Bhutani | ❤️❤️ KALANK ❤️❤️ (@kusumbhutani) May 28, 2019

A man with the golden heart, Arjun accepted her apology and responded by saying, "It's okay, spread the love. The street dancer is watching you."

It’s ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you... 😊 https://t.co/f91kscWJUp — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 28, 2019

Later, Varun Dhawan came into the scene and wrote, "m glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors."

Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy https://t.co/o4aNGmbMjb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Arjun indirectly confirmed his relationship with Malaika Arora in an interview with the leading magazine.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar'.