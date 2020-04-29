Irrfan Khan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle: Spokesman

In this file photo from 2015 actor Irfan Khan speaks at a promotional event for a sustainable living project in Bangalore. The Life of Pi actor has been struggling with a neuroendocrine tumour). (AFP)RAN

Mumbai: Rubbishing reports that actor Irrfan Khan had passed away, a spokesman for the Bolywood star issued a statement early Wednesday morning stating that the fight was very much on.

The actor is undergoing treatment for a colon infection in a Mumbai hospital. The spokesman said reports of Irrfan Khan's death are "fictional" and , "extreme assumptions"

The 53-year-old actor "is still fighting for his life."

"It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic.

"Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional," the statement issued on behalf of Irrfan read.

"We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so," he further said.

In an earlier statement issued on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson had said the actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

"Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation," that statement had said.

"His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon," the statement added.

The Piku actor lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur just three days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

In early 2018, Irrfan revealed his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis. The actor stayed away from the public eye as he underwent treatment in the UK. After his return in 2019, he shot for Angrezi Medium, a sequel to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium.

However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown began on March 25.