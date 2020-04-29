36th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

31,408

1,866

Recovered

7,768

610

Deaths

1,008

69

Maharashtra93181388400 Gujarat3774434181 Delhi3314107854 Madhya Pradesh2387373120 Rajasthan238378152 Tamil Nadu2058112825 Uttar Pradesh205346234 Andhra Pradesh125925831 Telangana100937425 West Bengal72511925 Jammu and Kashmir5651768 Karnataka52320720 Kerala4863594 Bihar366642 Punjab34210119 Haryana3082243 Odisha119381 Jharkhand105193 Chandigarh56170 Uttarakhand54340 Himachal Pradesh40252 Chhatisgarh38340 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Entertainment Bollywood 29 Apr 2020 Irrfan Khan is a str ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Irrfan Khan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle: Spokesman

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Apr 29, 2020, 10:46 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2020, 10:53 am IST
Bollywood actor is in hospital with a colon infection, and has been suffering from a neuroendocrinal tumour
In this file photo from 2015 actor Irfan Khan speaks at a promotional event for a sustainable living project in Bangalore. The Life of Pi actor has been struggling with a neuroendocrine tumour). (AFP)RAN
 In this file photo from 2015 actor Irfan Khan speaks at a promotional event for a sustainable living project in Bangalore. The Life of Pi actor has been struggling with a neuroendocrine tumour). (AFP)RAN

Mumbai: Rubbishing reports that actor Irrfan Khan had passed away, a spokesman for the Bolywood star issued a statement early Wednesday morning stating that the fight was very much on.

The actor is undergoing treatment for a colon infection in a Mumbai hospital. The spokesman said reports of Irrfan Khan's death are "fictional" and , "extreme assumptions"

 

The 53-year-old actor "is still fighting for his life."

"It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic.

"Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional," the statement issued on behalf of Irrfan read.

"We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so," he further said.

In an earlier statement issued on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson had said the actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

"Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor's observation," that statement had said.

"His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of his well wishers, he will recover soon," the statement added.

The Piku actor lost his 95-year-old mother Saeeda Begum in Jaipur just three days ago and could not attend the funeral because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

In early 2018, Irrfan revealed his neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis. The actor stayed away from the public eye as he underwent treatment in the UK. After his return in 2019, he shot for Angrezi Medium, a sequel to his 2017 hit Hindi Medium.

However, his health condition prevented him from promoting the movie, which hit the theatres in March just before the lockdown began on March 25.

...
Tags: irrfan khan, angrezi medium, neoendocrine cancer, irrfan khan actor, irrfan khan health


Latest From Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor (Twitter)

Lolo takes her time

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul’s welcome break

John Abraham

‘Independence Day belongs to John

Varun Tej

No lockdown diet for Varun



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Don’t worry, be happy, says Rakul

Rakul Preet Singh

SRK comes to Sujoy’s rescue

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. (Photo- Social media)

Lolo takes her time

Karisma Kapoor (Twitter)

Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Mrs Serial Killer' to stream on May 1

Jacqueline Fernandez (Instagram)

‘Independence Day belongs to John

John Abraham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham