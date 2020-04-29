36th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

31,408

1,866

Recovered

7,768

610

Deaths

1,008

69

Maharashtra93181388400 Gujarat3774434181 Delhi3314107854 Madhya Pradesh2387373120 Rajasthan238378152 Tamil Nadu2058112825 Uttar Pradesh205346234 Andhra Pradesh125925831 Telangana100937425 West Bengal72511925 Jammu and Kashmir5651768 Karnataka52320720 Kerala4863594 Bihar366642 Punjab34210119 Haryana3082243 Odisha119381 Jharkhand105193 Chandigarh56170 Uttarakhand54340 Himachal Pradesh40252 Chhatisgarh38340 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Entertainment Bollywood 29 Apr 2020 Irrfan Khan, India&# ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Irrfan Khan, India's finest actor, dies after grim battle against cancer

PTI
Published Apr 29, 2020, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2020, 1:16 pm IST
Just hours before the death,his spokesman had released a defiant statement
Irrfan Khan, Bollywood actor.
 Irrfan Khan, Bollywood actor.

Mumbai: Acclaimed film actor Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his representative said. He was 54.

The death came hours after his spokesman released a defiant statement that the actor was fighting hard.

 

The Maqbool actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just four days ago. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

"It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'," the statement read.

...
Tags: irrfan khan, hindi film actor, indian actor, life of pi, slumdog millionaire
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

In this file photo from 2015 actor Irfan Khan speaks at a promotional event for a sustainable living project in Bangalore. The Life of Pi actor has been struggling with a neuroendocrine tumour). (AFP)RAN

Irrfan Khan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle: Spokesman

Karisma Kapoor (Twitter)

Lolo takes her time

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul’s welcome break

John Abraham

‘Independence Day belongs to John



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Irrfan Khan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle: Spokesman

In this file photo from 2015 actor Irfan Khan speaks at a promotional event for a sustainable living project in Bangalore. The Life of Pi actor has been struggling with a neuroendocrine tumour). (AFP)RAN

Don’t worry, be happy, says Rakul

Rakul Preet Singh

SRK comes to Sujoy’s rescue

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. (Photo- Social media)

Lolo takes her time

Karisma Kapoor (Twitter)

Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer 'Mrs Serial Killer' to stream on May 1

Jacqueline Fernandez (Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham