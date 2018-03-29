search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Don't try to pollute film industry with communal bias: Javed Akhtar

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2018, 8:57 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2018, 9:00 am IST
The comments come after India-based French journalist question upcoming 'Mahabharat', in which Aamir Khan could possibly play Krishna.
Javed Akhtar (Photo: PTI)
 Javed Akhtar (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar today warned "bigots" to be wary of communalising the Indian film industry, which he termed as "the citadel of secularism".

The 73-year-old lyricist-writer's comments come after India-based French journalist Francois Gautier had responded to reports of a planned on-screen adaptation of Mahabharat, in which Aamir Khan could possibly play Krishna, highlighting the Bollywood star's religion.

 

Without naming Gautier, Akhtar, who has spent 53-years in films, asked people to stop spreading hatred in the name of faith in the field of cinema.

"I had joined film industry in 1965 on a salary of 50 rupees per month. In these 53 years not for a second I have experienced or even seen any communal bias in our industry.

"This film industry is the citadel of secularism. Bigots, don't try to pollute it," he tweeted today.

Gautier had tweeted, "Why should @AamirKhan, a Muslim, play in most ancient & sacred of Hindu epics, the Mahabharata? Is @BJP4India Govt of @narendramodi going to be like the @INCIndia & just stand by in name of secularism??? Would Muslims allow a Hindu to play life of Mohamed?"

Akhtar had earlier slammed the journalist for behaving like a PR machine, calling him "clueless" about Indian history and films.

"Can somebody educate this clueless idiot Gautier that a film Mahabharata was made in 1965 and had become a super hit. The producer's name was Ghaffar Bhai Nadiadwala. This is India that we are proud of. Can some body explain it to the dimwit," Akhtar had written earlier.

Tags: javed akhtar


Related Stories

Why Shabana Azmi feels she and Javed Akhtar should have had an arranged marriage
Javed Akhtar speaks against use of loudspeakers at religious places
Padmaavat is Deepika Padukone’s Mother India, feels Javed Akhtar
Did Kangana Ranaut refuse to sign the petition over Javed Akhtar?


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Astronomers discover galaxy without dark matter

This Nov. 16image made with the Hubble Space Telescope shows the diffuse galaxy NGC 1052-DF2, lighter area in center. Several other galaxies can be seen through it. The unusual galaxy's stars are speeding around with no apparent influence from dark matter, according to a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Booed, surrounded by cops, called a cheat; Steve Smith faces heat at airport

While the media personnel tried to get a reaction from Steve Smith, he was heckled, booed and called a cheat, as one of the reporters was heard asking him, “What do you have to say the people who are calling you cheats right here?” (Photo: AP)
 

Here’s how childhood friendship can benefit health in adults

Findings suggest that our early social lives may have a small protective influence on our physical health in adulthood. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are all the details of Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans and how they can challenge

Not only were the trio banned from playing cricket for a long period of time, but also they were banned from captaining Australia in any format for two years. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Here's how social awareness can help autistic adults

The participants were given multiple opportunities within a session to practice these social skills and were tested pre- and post-training. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Chivalry gets gender neutral

Squashing the belief that being chivalrous is not a man’s prerogative, Disha opened the car door for her BF Tiger Shroff at an event. 

Shilpa Shetty cuts sugar out from diet

Known to be possibly one of the fittest moms in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took many by surprise when she posted pictures of her Sunday binge food on her social media accounts.

#DeleteFacebook gains traction

Other celebrities like Elon Musk, Cher and Jim Carrey have also deleted their Facebook account.

Bollywood stars at Ambani bash!

SRK, Shloka Mehta, Karan Johar and Akash Ambani pose for shutterbugs.

Hollywood calling for Deepika Padukone again?

Deepika Padukone
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham