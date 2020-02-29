Box Office: Thappad First Day Collections

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu's much-anticipated flick 'Thappad', which hit the theatres on February 28, received a mild response from the moviegoers, minting Rs 3.07 crores on its opening day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter account. According to Adarsh, the film started low in the morning show, and gathered speed post noon and registered healthy growth towards the evening and night shows.

#Thappad - which started low in morning shows - gathered speed post noon onwards... Metros - especially #Delhi, #NCR - registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows... Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz.

The Anubhav Sinha-directorial has Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

The film also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.