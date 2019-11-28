Entertainment Bollywood 28 Nov 2019 Hindu Jangagruti Sam ...
Hindu Jangagruti Samiti urges Censor Board to halt Salman's 'Dabangg 3' certification

ANI
Published Nov 28, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is produced by Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. It is slated to release on December 20.
 Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 song.

New Delhi: The Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has raised concerns over a particular scene in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Dabangg 3' and has asked the Censor Board to eliminate the sequence as "it hurts religious sentiments".

Sunil Ghanwat of the Hindu Janjgruti Samiti in a video released online condemns "a clip from 'Dabangg 3' which was released recently."

 

He said that the clip has "insulted Hindu gods - Lord Ram and Shiva and hurt Hindu sentiments as it featured Sadhus dancing on Western songs."

He added, "I want to ask the producer if he would ever portray a Muslim cleric or a father (Christian priest)in this way."

Speaking on behalf of the Hindu organisation, Sunil shared that they have forwarded a memorandum to the Censor Board and appealed to "remove the aforementioned sequence." "We also request the Censor Board to not certify the film until the following part has been eliminated or else we will continue t to protest," he added.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is produced by Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. It is slated to hit big screens on December 20.

...
