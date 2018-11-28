search on deccanchronicle.com
#MeToo: Daisy Shah summoned to record statement in Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case

ANI
Published Nov 28, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2018, 11:41 am IST
While a song from the film ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ was being shot, Daisy Shah happened to be there.
Dutta has alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008.
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has summoned actor Daisy Shah to record her statement in connection with Tanushree Dutta's harassment allegations against Nana Patekar.

Dutta has alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and filed an FIR against the 'Welcome' star.

 

The notice, which was sent by the Oshiwira police station, mentioned that while a song from the film ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ was being shot, Shah happened to be there. She was working as assistant choreographer under Ganesh Acharya.

However, Patekar has refuted the allegations against him. Patekar's lawyer Aniket Nikam, told ANI, "All allegations against him (Nana Patekar) are false and far from the truth".

Tags: daisy shah, nana patekar, tanushree dutta, #metoo movement


