Entertainment, Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan smiles for Vikram Phadnis

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 2:15 am IST
King Khan showed up for his friend Vikram Phadnis to launch the first look of the designer’s Marathi film Smile Please.
Shah Rukh Khan
 Shah Rukh Khan

“When I came in, I asked Vikram (Phadnis) if he had made a good film. Not that I am someone who could be credited with making good or very good films,” guffaws Shah Rukh Khan, who made a friendly appearance to launch the first look of Vikram’s Marathi film Smile Please.

Hrithik Roshan had come in earlier to launch the designer’s film a few months ago.

 

Khan’s tongue-in-cheek comment may be about his last venture Zero, which did not fare well at the box office. “When you work for so many years in the film industry, you can be patronising. I asked him if he has made an action comedy and he replied that he has made the film Dil Se. And what better when the film comes from the heart,” he says.

“Vikram and I have known each other for 20 years. Duggu came in to launch the film, and I saw the trailer and I really felt it was from the heart. I really hope it does well,” he adds.

Khan was late for the event and he jokes about that too. “I had a long drive till here and so I was late. The damn Juhu road was the reason. Not that I would have been on time otherwise,” he chuckles.

— Sanskriti Media


Tags: shah rukh khan, vikram phadnis


