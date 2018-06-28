search on deccanchronicle.com
Satyameva Jayate: John Abraham speaks on competition with 'friend' Akshay Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHEEN IRANI
Published Jun 28, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
John has been accused of once again following his friend Akshay's footsteps and doing films on patriotism and social causes.
 John Abraham and Akshay Kumar.

Mumbai: John Abraham and Akshay Kumar together have given various hit movies - 'Garam Masala', 'Desi Boyz' and 'Dishoom' being some of them.

John calls Akshay his friend and it is quite evident since Akki agreed to do 'Dishoom' only on John's request.

 

Their friendship has tested water many times, ever since John replaced Akshay in 'Welcome Back' and was going to do 'Housefull 4'.

This time John has been accused of once again following his friend Akshay's footsteps and doing films on patriotism and social causes.

When asked about the same at 'Satyameva Jayate' trailer launch, the actor said, "I choose films for what I like. I enjoy Parmanu's genre, so I did those kind of films."

His movie is co-incidentally also clashing with Akshay's film on hockey, Reema Kagti's 'Gold'.  John cleared the air on that adding, "Akshay is a friend, and I think two films can release on the same day."

Both the films release on Independence Day i.e. 15th August, which can also decide the fate of the personal equation between the two friends.

