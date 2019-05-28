Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 28 May 2019 Hyderabad Airport au ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Hyderabad Airport authorities respond to Riteish Deshmukh's tweet; read here

ANI
Published May 28, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 10:16 am IST
The 40-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share a video from the Airport Lounge where he got stuck after the power went off.
Riteish Deshmukh.
 Riteish Deshmukh.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh faced trouble at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge and made sure to address the issue and report it to the authorities.

The 40-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to share a video from the Airport Lounge where he got stuck after the power went off.

 

Along with a short clip, he wrote, "So we were at the Hyderabad Airport Lounge - suddenly the power goes off- the way in & out is an elevator that shuts down. The only exit door is locked in a chain (Incase of FIRE it's a tragedy waiting to happen)."

 

Riteish went on to add that "public exits can't be locked in case of emergencies" and asked the authorities to "wake up". He explained the situation further and wrote, "Security personnel refuses to give permission to open the door at the cost of passengers missing their flight. Wake up Hyderabad airport Authority - public exits can't be locked in case of emergencies."

The airport authorities quickly responded to Riteish's tweet and wrote, "We regret the inconvenience caused. It was a minor technical snag which was resolved immediately. Please be rest assured that our Airport Terminals are safety compliant. In an event of any emergency, the glass doors can be broken. Passenger safety is of utmost importance to us."

 

In another tweet, they added, "Hi Riteish, thank you for your valuable observation. In the current set up, there is a manual lock - the key is placed in a box next to the glass door and can be accessed in case of an emergency."

Twitter users also commented after watching the actor's video. One person wrote, "This is the airport which had been ranked as one of the best airports in the world recently.

Another user said, "That's so sad..emergency exit are meant for emergency situations and throughout India, we see these doors nonfunctional. Be it airports, malls, cinema hall, etc."

While others worried about the actor's safety advised him to stay calm.

...
Tags: riteish deshmukh, hyderabad, hyderabad airport
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Abhimanyu Chaudhary. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary and his friend arrested after brawl with salon employee

Vijay Deverakonda

Telangana’s got talent!

A still from the movie Gorilla.

Jiiva never dreamt of a film like Gorilla



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.

Prabal Gurung embarrasses Karan Johar

Prabal Gurung and Karan Johar

Family important to Ranveer and me, says Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone.

Yami Gautam to join Hrithik Roshan in China

Yami Gautam

Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee back together?

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham