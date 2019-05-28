Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 28 May 2019 Family important to ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Family important to Ranveer and me, says Deepika Padukone

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMA RAMASUBRAMANIAN
Published May 28, 2019, 12:03 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 2:41 am IST
Deepika Padukone on her life after marriage, husband Ranveer Singh and why she never intended to keep her wedding a secret.
Deepika Padukone
 Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage was indeed one of the biggest Bollywood events of the last year. The wedding that saw the couple pulling off various looks was definitely the talk of the town for a long time. No doubt their wedding pictures resembled a royal affair, as Sabyasachi adorned the couple from head to toe in his designs.

At an event for the professional members of The Business of Fashion at Soho House in Mumbai, Deepika and Sabyasachi joined Imran Amed for a conversation about entrepreneurship and craftsmanship. During the course of the conversation, the actor also discussed her marriage.

 

As the wedding day is one of the most special days in a bride’s life, Deepika reveals her personal take on what it means to be married. “Your wedding is that one big day when you want to look forward in your life and also want to look your best. Why is it important? Because it takes you into the next phase of your life. Whenever you get married to somebody, you are entering into an unknown territory,” she says. Adding further, she reveals, “While you know that person, but the coming together of two distinct individuals and what that life is going to be like, is always exciting, intimidating and is a new chapter in your life.”

Further, the actor reveals that she planned the wedding on her own as her husband was busy with his work commitments. “I, almost, single-handedly did the entire wedding. Ranveer was busy last year; he was doing three to four films back to back. Fortunately, he managed to take time out for that, but he literally didn’t have time before and after. I had the support of my father-in-law and mother-in-law. Also Ranveer’s granny was unwell, so he was busy with that,” says the Tamasha actress.

Among all the preparations, it was definitely the wedding and the reception attires that left everyone speechless. Revealing that she had always known that she would choose Sabyasachi’s creations, the actor says, “I was very clear that whenever I get married, he will definitely be one of the designers. And while my parents were deciding on the date, when I had to pick up the first person to call, and I called him. My stylist or my friends didn’t know anything, so other than my immediate family, he was the first person to know.”

She also asserts that it wasn’t a conscious decision to keep the marriage a hush-hush affair. “So, it was about just trying to get things done and we were not planning to keep it a secret. Of course, there was a lot of speculation but when we thought things are under control, we made an announcement,” she says.

As Deepika and Ranveer have strong family backgrounds, it is inevitable for the couple to know the importance of family in their lives. Talking about it, Deepika says, “We both have been brought up in a way where the family is extremely important. While on the outside, we look like completely different people, but at the core of it, I feel, we are exactly the same. I moved out of my home at a very young age. I moved to Mumbai to pursue my career in modelling and acting. So, I think we wanted to be with somebody, to come home to somebody and to have a family. I think, for me, it is very important and that’s my perspective.”

Deepika, who was last seen on the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s  Padmaavat, will be now seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, releasing next year. As her break came to an end when she started shooting for the latter, the actor reveals that her hiatus wasn’t because of her marriage. “I wanted to do things that make me and my soul happy, and not to be on a schedule constantly. I had taken a year off professionally. So, it is not like I took the time off to get married and creatively nothing was exciting. It only makes sense when I am happy and exciting to be on sets. I like to do things a certain way.”

...
Tags: deepika padukone, ranveer singh, sabyasachi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata and their two children, Gautam and Sitara are currently in Germany, holidaying after the massive success of Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu is having a ball with the kids

Jeevitha Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani’s debut film Two States is in legal trouble after director Venkat Reddy recently slapped a notice on producer, M. L. V. Satyanarayana.

Two States remake lands in legal trouble!

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon to play Indira Gandhi in KGF sequel

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus raps about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

Currently, Tesla's market value is close to USD 61 billion. (Photo:AP)
 

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s Gujju connection

Ranveer Singh

Prabal Gurung embarrasses Karan Johar

Prabal Gurung and Karan Johar

Yami Gautam to join Hrithik Roshan in China

Yami Gautam

Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee back together?

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee

Kartik Aaryan’s musical journey

Kartik Aaryan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham