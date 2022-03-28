Entertainment Bollywood 28 Mar 2022 Oscars leave out Lat ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Oscars leave out Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar from 'In Memoriam' section

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2022, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 2:57 pm IST
In its 2021 edition, the Oscars had featured actor Irrfan Khan and Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in its tributes section
Lata Mangeshkar. (AP File Image)
 Lata Mangeshkar. (AP File Image)

Los Angeles/Mumbai: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar and cinema veteran Dilip Kumar were not included in the 'In Memoriam' segment of the 94th Academy Awards, an apparent oversight from the organisers that left Indian fans enraged.

The absence of two of Indian cinema's giants from the 2022 Oscars ceremony was a glaring one, especially after the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) honoured Mangeshkar and Kumar earlier this month.

 

In its 2021 edition, the Oscars featured actor Irrfan Khan and Oscar winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in its tributes section, while Bollywood stars Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput found mention on the official website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

The fans expressed their anger on Twitter, slamming the Academy for omitting the two Indian legends.

One user wrote, "Shame that @TheAcademy didn't pay homage to the two all time greats - Lata Mangeshkar & Dilip Kumar..."

"They should have shown Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar in the In Memoriam section ..I mean come on man! They are CINEMA LEGENDS! #Oscars," another person posted on Twitter.

 

One more Twitteratti referred to Will Smith and Chris Rock's slapgate incident and posted, "So #Oscars didn't have time to pay tribute to Indian legends #LataMangeshkar & #DilipKumar. Not that it should matter to us but they rightfully deserve a slap. Consider #WillSmith charging at #Oscar2022"

While Mangeshkar found a mention on the 2022 list, posted on the Academy's website, Kumar was absent from this line-up as well.

During the live telecast, the Oscars honoured actors such as Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Carmine Salinas, Olivia Dukakis, William Hurt, Ned Beatty, Peter Bogdanovich, Clarence Williams III, Michael K Williams, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Sally Kellerman, Yvette Mimeux, Sonny Chiba, Saginaw Grant, Dorothy Steel, Dean Stockwell, Melvin Van Peebles, Norman Lloyd, and Max Julien in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the show held at Dolby Theatre here.

 

Composer-lyricist Steven Sondheim of "West Side Story" fame; cinematographer Hayla Hutchins; talent manager Chris Huvane; producers Jerome Hellman, David H DePatie, Martha De Laurentiis, Brian Goldner, Irwin W Young, Alan Lard Jr; "Superman" director Richard Donner; "Ghostbusters" filmmaker Ivan Reitman; costume designer Emi Wada; directors Jean-Marc Vallee, Lina Wertmulller, Douglas Trumbull, Felipe Cazals; visual effects supervisor Robert Blalack, Bill Taylor; film editor John Gregory, David Brenner, Lewis Erskine; casting director Don Phillips; "Pinocchio" animator Ruthie Thompson; stunt coordinator-performer Brad Allan, and composer Mikis Theodorakis were also remembered.

 

...
Tags: oscars 2022, lata mangeshkar, dilip kumar


Latest From Entertainment

American actor Will Smith (Twitter)

Will Smith confronts Chris Rock, then wins best actor Oscar

Ram Charan in RRR. (Instagram Image via ANI)

Ram Charan thanks audience on birthday for RRR's huge response

She indulged in some breath-taking sports like quad biking, desert biking and gyrocopter riding on a recent visit to Dubai. (By Arrangement)

Adventurous & inspiring

From Thursday night onwards, many fans of both heroes waited in front of cinema halls in Karimnagar city and other theatres in the district. (Twitter)

Jr. NTR fans create ruckus over RRR tickets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' books April 14 release, to clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'

The poster of the movie 'Jersey'. (Photo: Twitter/@shahidkapoor/File)

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release theatrically on July 1

Rocketry poster. (Photo: PTI/File)

Desi Superhero 'Shaktimaan' to be made into a film

Actor Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan (Twitter)

Pooja Hegde thrilled with new home

Pooja Hegde at her house warming ceremony

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s revival fans hope

'Gangubai', made at a huge budget, will have to net over Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office to break even, and now there are signs that it might actually get close to its target despite the not-so-great start on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->