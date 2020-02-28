Entertainment Bollywood 28 Feb 2020 'SMZS' has ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

'SMZS' has put an Indian film on same-sex relationships on world stage: Ayushmann

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' also recently attracted attention of US President Donald Trump who endorsed film's message on social media.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is basking in the glory of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' believes that the success of his movie lies in bringing an Indian movie addressing the issue of same-sex marriage on the global forum. (Photo: File)
 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is basking in the glory of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' believes that the success of his movie lies in bringing an Indian movie addressing the issue of same-sex marriage on the global forum. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is basking in the glory of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' believes that the success of his movie lies in bringing an Indian movie addressing the issue of same-sex marriage on the global forum.

This film, which is creating ripples in the box office and beyond, can be considered the most important project of Ayushmann's career because of the message it delivers to the families and youth of India. Going by the strong weekend collection figures, the relatively low-budget 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' seems to be on its course to become a success.

 

"I'm happy with the film's success because I think we have impacted the mindset of the people of India and brought this important conversation out of the closet for families to discuss," Ayushmann said.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' also recently attracted the attention of US President Donald Trump who endorsed the film's message on social media.

Commenting upon the global response which the movie received, Ayushmann said, "It is incredible that SMZS has put India's recent progress towards gender inclusivity on the world map. From Donald Trump's tweet of acknowledgment that took us by surprise to James Costos (US Ambassador to Spain) showering praise on our special gem of a film meant that the world has noticed the efforts India has taken to foster a spirit on gender equality."

He further added that "the success of SMZS is in putting an Indian film on same-sex relationships, on the world stage and global cultural map. I hope this will effect positive social change in showing us as a progressive society that is looking to attain gender justice and will also impact how Indians discuss this otherwise taboo topic."

The versatile star feels the film industry should aggressively work to promote gender equality in India through cinema. He expressed that, "we have put a positive step forward in this regard and there is still a lot of work to be done but I'm thrilled that our film is making waves globally and presenting us as a forward-thinking society. As an artist, I'm proud to be a part of a film that is getting global recognition and I hope that our film entertains as many people as possible in the days to come."

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is the second instalment of Ayushmann's 2017 film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' where he shared the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar.

The film, a light-hearted comedy, can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples -- an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the romantic comedy flick with a powerful message began its run in the theatres on February 21.

...
Tags: ayushmann khuranna, shubh mangal zyada savdhaan, same-sex relationship, indian cinema
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday revealed that he has joined the cast of south superstar Chiranjeevi's next Telugu film. (Photo: File)

Sonu Sood to be part of Chiranjeevi's 152nd film

Questioning 'Mr India' director Shekhar Kapur's claim over the rights of the classic film, senior poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday said the idea of the movie wasn't Kapur's. (Photo: File)

'Mr India' wasn't your idea: Javed Akhtar on Shekhar Kapur's claim over film

In one of the posters, Shroff is seen standing static with a gun in his hand while the world surrounding him is seen walking in fast pace denoted by colourful lines in motion. (Photo: ANI)

Tiger Shroff to star in 'Heropanti 2'

Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday announced that he is working on the Hindi remake of famous Tamil action thriller 'Kaithi'. (Photo: File)

Ajay Devgn announces next project - Hindi remake of 'Kaithi'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

'Mr India' wasn't your idea: Javed Akhtar on Shekhar Kapur's claim over film

Questioning 'Mr India' director Shekhar Kapur's claim over the rights of the classic film, senior poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday said the idea of the movie wasn't Kapur's. (Photo: File)

Ajay Devgn announces next project - Hindi remake of 'Kaithi'

Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday announced that he is working on the Hindi remake of famous Tamil action thriller 'Kaithi'. (Photo: File)

Tiger Shroff to star in 'Heropanti 2'

In one of the posters, Shroff is seen standing static with a gun in his hand while the world surrounding him is seen walking in fast pace denoted by colourful lines in motion. (Photo: ANI)

Film editor Sreekar Prasad enters Limca Book of Records

Veteran editor Sreekar Prasad, on Thursday entered the Limca Book of Records for 'films edited in the most number of languages'. (Photo: ANI)

Konkana Sen Sharma-Ranvir Shorey part ways, this time officially

Konkana Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham