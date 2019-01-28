search on deccanchronicle.com
Manikarnika box office report: Kangana's film rakes in 42.55 cr in opening weekend

Published Jan 28, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
The movie has collected highest single day collections of a woman led film beating Kangana's own record held by Tanu weds Manu returns.
Manikarnika poster featuring Kangana Ranaut.
Mumbai: Manikarnika has opened with a terrific weekend bang at the box office collections. It has earned 8.75 crore on Friday, 18.10 crore on Saturday and 15.70 crores on Sunday in the domestic market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu".

2019 is proving out to be a great year for Bollywood. Earlier we had URI start off on a good note and now Mnaikarnika is taking the charge. It is noteworthy that despite URI sustaining its ground, and Thackeray giving stiff competition Manikarnika is drawing massive audience and running to packed capacity.

Kangana has yet again managed to do impossible possible by shattering box office records with Manikarnika. She has proved once again that why she is the stellar versatile performer and reigning queen of Bollywood with her outstanding portrayal of Rani Lakshmi Bai in the film which has been loved by the critics and the audiences.

The film has beaten all odds and competition to emerge as an unbeatable winner at box office. It has set the cash registers ringing at box office.

Total weekend collection till now has been 42.55 crores domestic which is fantastic and amazing. With schools queuing up for screenings from Monday, the weekdays ahead also look fruitful in the coming week.

