Veteran star Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
New Delhi: Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old actor, best known for films such as "Dil Deke Dekho", "Kati Patang", "Teesri Manzil", and "Caravan", is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema.

Also a director and producer, Parekh had helmed the acclaimed TV drama "Kora Kagaz" in the late 1990s.

Last year, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 was conferred on Rajinikanth. 

