Why Kerala has not been Modi-fied yet? John Abraham answers

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2019, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
John Abraham answered about why Kerala has not been 'Modi-fied' yet.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham who is known for making patriotic films in the industry, has recently given a solid statement over politics. At the launch event of the book 'The God Who Loved Motorbikes' in Mumbai, John Abraham answered about why Kerala has not been 'Modi-fied' yet.

When asked about this home state, the 'Batla House' actor said, "That’s the beauty about Kerala. You can see a temple, a mosque and a church within 10 metres of each other peacefully co-existing without any problem whatsoever. There’s absolutely no issue there. With the entire world getting very polarised, Kerala is an example of a place where religions and communities can co-exist so peacefully."

 

Notably, in 2019 General elections, the Narendra Modi-led BJP did not win a single seat in Kerala. The party has never been in power in Kerala.

Apart from that, John also admitted that Kerala is a communist state. He said, "The other extreme, I remember when Fidel Castro passed away, I went to Kerala and that was the only state with his posters and hoardings all over to mourn his death. So Kerala is really communist in that way. My father made me read a lot of Marxist material. So there is a communist side in a lot of 'mallus’ (Malayalis). We all believe in equitable living, equal distribution of wealth and Kerala is a shining example of that."

On the work front, John will next be seen in the multi-starrer Pagalpanti, which is a comedy film. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

Tags: john abraham, kerala, communist state, modi-fied, narendra modi, bjp, batla house, satyameva jayate 2, pagalpanti
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


