Entertainment, Bollywood

2 couples, 2 Khans and KJo: Aamir, SRK, Ranbir-Alia, Deepika-Ranveer in one frame

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Sep 27, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Seven of the biggest names of the film industry came together under one roof and it was the 'biggest blockbuster ever'.
Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan partied together.
  Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan partied together.

New Delhi: It's seldom that we see the biggest stars of Bollywood hanging out together, but Karan Johar has managed to bring them all under one roof.

Taking to his Instagram, the director-producer shared a snap of Bollywood A-listers Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and himself sitting on a sofa, and captioned "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!

 

Also read:  Watch: Kareena wanted to be in Gully Boy, how will Ranveer and Alia react?

While Kjo brought everyone together on the photo-sharing platform, actually it was Ranbir, who got all under one roof, as it was his house party. 

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor gets rough with Deepika in this deleted scene from Tamasha

In the picture, Ranbir has his arms around Deepika and Ranveer, while Alia and her mentor can be seen twinning in red and blue. Shah Rukh Khan, who recently returned from Delhi after attending an event, looks charming as ever in the snap, while the 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor can be seen in a casual attire.

It was the first time that two current couples, Ranveer-Deepika and Alia-Ranbir were seen in the same frame, while getting two Khans together isn’t all that rare nowadays, but always a pleasant sight.

On the work front, Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' and will be again teaming up for Karan Johar's directorial, 'Takht', which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also read: Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra', which is being produced by Karan Johar and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Tags: ranbir kapoor, aamir khan, deepika padukone


