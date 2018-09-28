search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Aamir Khan was one of the reasons Amitabh Bachchan took up Jhund, here’s how

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHEEN IRANI
Published Sep 28, 2018, 8:02 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2018, 9:21 am IST
The day has finally arrived when Aamir and Big B came together on screen for a film i.e. Thugs Of Hindostan!
Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan at Thugs Of Hindostan trailer launch. (Photo: Shaheen Irani)
 Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan at Thugs Of Hindostan trailer launch. (Photo: Shaheen Irani)

The day has finally arrived when Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan came together on screen for a film that is Thugs Of Hindostan!

The two might be enemies on screen but they seem to have evolved a sweet friendship while shooting for the movie.

 

That strong bond was visible at the trailer launch stage today where Big B pulled Aamir's leg again and again. Mind you, Senior Bachchan does that only when he's fond of someone.

Big B seems to have put forth a word to Aamir about being approached for Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, because of which he revealed, "Jhund is real-life story. It is about these kids from Dharavi who end up forming a football team for a cause. Aamir also insisted that I do the film, and you know that the movie is right when Aamir says so."

Nagraj Manjule is the same director who gave the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which was adapted in Hindi by Karan Johar. Dhadak, the Hindi adaptation, introduced Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter to Bollywood.

Tags: thugs of hindostan, amitabh bachchan, jhund, aamir khan




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pfizer's lung cancer drug gets FDA approval

Pfizer said it now has 11 approved cancer treatments across 19 indications.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro goes official

The device comes in four colour variants — Black, Red, Pink and Blue.
 

Doctors warn against dangerous new health trend of drinking turpentine

Many are claiming that it brightened their skin and improved their digestive system (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nana Patekar molested me, wanted intimate step, sent goons to attack us: Tanushree

Tanushree Dutta had completely vanished from the scene, two years after the incident involving Nana Patekar.
 

Troll says Abhishek has amazing ability to make film flop, actor hits back in style

Abhishek Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in 'Manmarziyaan.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Nana Patekar reacts to Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assualt allegations, then does this

Tanushree Dutta had claimed that everyone in the industry was aware of Nana Patekar’s misbehaviour with many women.

Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India slated for Republic Day release

Emraan Hashmi

Salman Khan’s advice for newcomers

Salman Khan

Amitabh Bachchan showers Aamir Khan with praise

A still from the trailer

Thugs Of Hindostan trailer launch: Movie not based on book, Big B did it for YRF

Screengrabs from ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham