Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting their first child in 2021

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
The couple tied the knot in December 2017
Virat Kohli shared this pic to announce the news.
 Virat Kohli shared this pic to announce the news.

Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. 

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka's baby bump. 

 

"And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021," the 32-year-old actor tweeted. 

Anushka and 31-year-old Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. 

The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama "Zero".

