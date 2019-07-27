Entertainment Bollywood 27 Jul 2019 'Jabariya Jodi& ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

'Jabariya Jodi' director Prashant Singh receives threat calls; details inside

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 27, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 27, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Considering the film's realistic subject, the director Prashant Singh is getting threat calls from real baahubalis of the nation.
Prashant Singh.
 Prashant Singh.

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are on a promotional spree as both of them were recently spotted in Delhi promoting their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Considering the film's realistic subject, the director Prashant Singh is getting threat calls from the real baahubalis of the nation!

Prashant Singh hails from the heartland, so he knows a lot about the powerful people who are in the business of groom kidnapping. Prashant himself has crafted Sidharth’s (Malhotra) style, be it his dressing style or the dialect. Most of the film’s elements have been inspired by real-life baahubalis. But, despite the threats, the makers are determined to release it in the heartland.

 

The upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is making quite a buzz. The quirky trailer promises lots of fun, and the theme of the film is ‘jabariya vivaah’ (forced marriage).

Apparently, the film is based on real-life couples and real-life groom kidnappers from parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The topic has been dealt with in the most sensitive and fun manner possible, it has not gone down well with the baahubalis (strongmen) in the areas. They have reached out to Prashant Singh and called him asking not to promote the film and objecting to its release.

Prashant got this threat calls immediately after the trailer launch. Unknown people are constantly calling him, asking him to avoid promoting the film and to not even release it. The baahubalis are feeling insecure and scared of being exposed.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

...
Tags: jabariya jodi, baahubalis of bihar, sidharth malhotra, parineeti chopra, prashant singh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

'Jabariya Jodi' Parineeti-Sidharth gulp down 'Fire Paan' and their reactions are epic
Jabariya Jodi: When Sidharth and Parineeti met the real-life kidnapped groom
Did you know? Sidharth’s Jabariya Jodi character inspired by real Bahubalis of Bihar
Reel life 'Jabariya Jodi' Sidharth and Parineeti to meet real-life Jabariya Jodis!
Sidharth Malhotra is a revelation in 'Jabariya Jodi', says Raaj Shaandilyaa

Latest From Entertainment

Anil Kapoor.

Here's why 'Jhakaas' Anil Kapoor is the favourite meme of millennials

Mahesh Babu.

Something super exciting coming up for superstar Mahesh Babu’s fans; find out

Nach Baliye 9 logo. (Photo: Instagram)

Salman Khan's ‘Nach Baliye 9’ team to celebrate the success of grand launch

Mahira movie still.

Mahira movie review: A brave attempt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral video: Man’s bungee jumping rope snaps mid-air, caught on camera

In the video, a group of people are seen looking as a crane hoists the man above ground. Moments later, the jump begins.Within few seconds, the rope snaps and man was seen plummeting down on the safely cushion placed below. (Screengrab)
 

Women must get funds, reservation in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday proposed during 1st Democracy Awards ceremony that women should be given seat reservation in the Parliament. (Photo: File)
 

Farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes in rice field in Bihar

Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their village on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke. (Representational Image)
 

Sad News: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog killed in accident

Joe Jonas with his dogs. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)
 

Husband, wife top Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission exam

The duo had been preparing for the examination for the last 11 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manufacture in US, not China to avoid tariffs, Trump tells Apple

President said, 'We will work it out. I think they are going to announce that they are going to build a plant in Texas. And if they do that, I am starting to get very happy.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Varun, Shraddha, Nora wrap 'Street Dancer 3D'; see pics

Street Dancer 3D team. (Photo: Twitter)

90 per cent of how you look depends on what you eat: Disha shares her fitness mantra

Disha Patani.

Karan Johar reunites with Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan

Akshay Kumar steps into Abhishek’s shoes ?

Akshay Kumar

Work and family time for Alia Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on the sets of Sadak 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham