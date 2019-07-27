90 per cent of how you look depends on what you eat: Disha shares her fitness mantra

Mumbai: Hailed as Bollywood’s fittest actress, Disha Patani, in a recent interview talks about her eating habits, healthy routine and sticking to the fitness regime. She continuously excels in motivating us to stay fit and healthy just like her. The actress shares “There is a difference between starving and eating healthy. I always choose healthier options. Ninety per cent of how you look depends on what you eat. If I'm not eating right, no matter how much I train, I won't improve. I am a lover of sweet things and I eat as my heart permits once a week.”

Disha instils a sense of our hard work and consistency in us further by adding “When I come back from filming, I have to start from the basics again. If you don't achieve a split, you need to stretch every day. If you don't, you lose it.” That’s certainly all the fitness inspiration we need to maintain a lifestyle which is healthy and not to forget, the stunning body it leaves you with!

Undoubtedly being the fittest actress, Disha leaves no stone unturned in motivating us and inspiring us to have a fit and healthy body constantly as she trains hard for gymnastics and Mixed Martial Arts and never skips her workouts. She is the perfect youth icon as she sends out messages which are bound to have a positive and healthy impact on people by sharing sneak peeks from her own routines and healthy lifestyle. After all, one does not look the way they look, for nothing and hard work doesn’t go waste ever!

Hailed as Bollywood's 'Jawani Janeman', actress Disha Patani with the perfect body and skills to flaunt has done a range of action films and aced the act in each one of her projects- raking up to a streak of all 100 crore club films.

Only three years and three films old in Bollywood, Disha Patani is already known for her wise choices to be it MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and now Bharat which all spell success at the box office every time.

Owing to her humongous fan base, the actress is famous for her brave choices of films. The actress is not only loved and adored by her fans but film-makers also. She is the face of several international brands and the constant sneak peeks of her dance and fitness videos are a treat to the fans all across.

After the back to back success of her previous projects which earned more than 100 crores at the box office and Bharat, being the most recent one minted 200-crores, the talented actress, Disha Patani, will be seen next in Mohit Suri's Malang.